Beyoncé’s Lion King album makes Afrobeats the star

Tunisia’s President Essebsi dies ahead of November poll
Tunisian president Béji Caïd Essebsi has died at the age of 92, the presidency announced on Thursday.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Thursday, 25 July 2019 16:28
She has called it a "love letter to Africa". After years of flirting with Afrobeats, the contemporary African fusion sound inspired by Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, superstar Beyoncé Knowles Carter has finally put out an album hinged on the music genre.
Lion King: The Gift features six of Nigeria’s heavyweight entertainers including Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Tekno, alongside Universal Music signees Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.
Cameroon’s Salatiel and controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale also join in on the fun, as do South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly. It also features her billionaire rapper husband, Jay Z, fellow Lion King actor Donald Glover (who raps as Childish Gambino) and a few other American artistes.
The project is an accompaniment to Disney’s reboot of The Lion King, released this month, and has been hailed, by Rolling Stone and Slate among others, as a saving grace for the photorealistic, “botoxed” version of the cult 1994 musical animation.
African reactions to the transatlantic anthology curated by one of the world’s most famous pop stars have been mixed but largely positive, and it has been receiving a lot of airplay by Africans on the continent and in the diaspora.
Any attempt by an African-American superstar to pay homage to their African roots is going to provoke debate – on the one hand it gives international exposure to some of the continent’s finest musicians, and on the other accusations of “cultural appropriation” are never far behind.
Beyoncé has certainly gone further than Black Panther’s producers to get to the roots of culture in Africa – or at least West African culture – and it seems to be a project that comes from the heart. She has also gained kudos by giving 25-year-old South African Bubele Booi the chance of a lifetime. His tweet went viral: ·
Almost a year ago a South African kid left home with a suitcase and a keyboard.
A year later that same African kid was given an opportunity to produce a song for @Beyonce. That kid is me, and I’m humbled. pic.twitter.com/zi4p0KAfTv
— Bubele Booi (@B_Booi) July 19, 2019
Bottom line: Beyoncé’s efforts may not be entirely altruistic or capitalistic and the album itself may not be 5-star, but it could ultimately be the shortcut for Afrobeats and its progenitor Afrobeat to go mainstream worldwide. Perhaps even Fela Kuti would approve of this love story.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.