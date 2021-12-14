DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Long Slog

South Africa: Transnet faces an uphill battle to refinance $1bn in 2022

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 10:47

Transnet's Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town
Transnet's Blue Train against a backdrop of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/TRANSNET)

Corporate governance failings mean that South African ports and railways company Transnet is likely to have to pay extra to refinance $1bn in debt maturing in 2022.

The state-owned company has a monopoly on South Africa’s railway infrastructure and freight services as well as being a port landlord. In November, it issued a request for proposals for a lead arranger to refinance its 4% 2022 eurobond maturing in July. Transnet lost 8.4bn rand ($520m) in the year to March.

CEO Portia Derby this month told parliament that it may be late 2022 or 2023 before financial performance improves.

“It’s going to be difficult,” to refinance, says Lelethu Poswa, a fixed-income analyst at Anchor in Cape Town.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business