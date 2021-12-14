South Africa: Transnet faces an uphill battle to refinance $1bn in 2022

The state-owned company has a monopoly on South Africa’s railway infrastructure and freight services as well as being a port landlord. In November, it issued a request for proposals for a lead arranger to refinance its 4% 2022 eurobond maturing in July. Transnet lost 8.4bn rand ($520m) in the year to March.

CEO Portia Derby this month told parliament that it may be late 2022 or 2023 before financial performance improves.

“It’s going to be difficult,” to refinance, says Lelethu Poswa, a fixed-income analyst at Anchor in Cape Town.