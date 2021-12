Former Governor Bisi Akande of Osun State is a man of very few words. Although he has been in politics for over 30 years, he hardly grants press interviews or speaks on trending issues. However, three things he is known for are the constant smile on his face, his simple lifestyle and his deep closeness to All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu.

So close are Tinubu and Akande that in political circles, both men are usually regarded as one entity. Whatever one says is always interpreted as the opinion of the other. Also, every time Tinubu visits the President, he is always accompanied by Akande, a man who Buhari deeply respects.