‘The DRC can become an electric car champion’ – Industry minister

President Félix Tshisekedi is committed to making the DRC an ‘electric car champion’, he said at the DRC-Africa Business Forum held from 24 to 25 November in Kinshasa, signing several agreements with various technical and financial partners.

These include the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (ADB), the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Australian mining group AVZ Minerals.