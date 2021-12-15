DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

‘The DRC can become an electric car champion’ – Industry minister

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:39

Julien Paluku has been the DRC’s minister of industry since September 2019 and the governor of North Kivu since 2007 © Ley Uwera for JA

The DRC - which is rich in lithium, manganese, nickel and cobalt - wants to locally produce batteries for electric vehicles and develop a “green” value chain, says Julien Paluku, minister for industry.

President Félix Tshisekedi is committed to making the DRC an ‘electric car champion’, he said at the DRC-Africa Business Forum held from 24 to 25 November in Kinshasa, signing several agreements with various technical and financial partners.

These include the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (ADB), the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Australian mining group AVZ Minerals.

