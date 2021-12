After several months during which – relegated to the opposition – it seemed stunned and apathetic, Kabila’s camp is now trying to organise a fightback. On the ground, to contest the electoral process, it has allied itself with Lamuka, the coalition led by Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito, which has fought against it.

Still, internally, the reorganisation of the structures, the possible nomination of new leaders and the clarification of Kabila’s future role are still pending.