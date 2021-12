In Senegal, as in Côte d’Ivoire and now Mali, the Orange operator is on its guard. It has learned to respond quickly to the commercial attacks of Wave Mobile Money, its new big rival from the United States.

The latest development is that on 3 December, Orange Finances Mobiles, which markets Orange Money in Mali, announced a 1% reduction in withdrawal fees for amounts between 0 and 1 million CFA francs ($1,716), as well as a fixed fee of 10,000 CFA francs for transfers over 1 million CFA francs.

Further than Wave