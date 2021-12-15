They have spoken several times by phone, but have never met before. This will be the first time. According to our information, Emmanuel Macron will go to Bamako on 20 December. He will be received by Colonel Assimi Goïta, the president of the Malian transition. The meeting comes after months of diplomatic tension between the two countries.
Mali-France: Emmanuel Macron to meet Assimi Goïta in Bamako
The French president will hold talks with his Malian counterpart in the coming days. The two men are expected to discuss several sensitive issues, including the potential arrival of Russian mercenary outfit the Wagner Group.