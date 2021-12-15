DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Mali-France: Emmanuel Macron to meet Assimi Goïta in Bamako

By Benjamin Roger
Posted on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 12:17

French president Emmanuel Macron. French president Emmanuel Macron talks to reporters at the Royal Lounge of Jeddah Airport, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as he ends three Gulf countries tour. Abd Rabbo Ammar-POOL/SIPA

The French president will hold talks with his Malian counterpart in the coming days. The two men are expected to discuss several sensitive issues, including the potential arrival of Russian mercenary outfit the Wagner Group.

They have spoken several times by phone, but have never met before. This will be the first time. According to our information, Emmanuel Macron will go to Bamako on 20 December. He will be received by Colonel Assimi Goïta, the president of the Malian transition. The meeting comes after months of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

