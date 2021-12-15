Africa’s Great Green Opportunity

Côte d’Ivoire boosts anti-terrorism budget in the north
At the end of November, during a tour of the northern part of the country, Mamadou Touré, the minister for the promotion of youth, professional ... integration and civic service, announced that a training and professional integration programme would be created for young people. Côte d’Ivoire’s government is trying to prevent young people, who are often unemployed, from being seduced by jihadists, who try to recruit them in exchange for money and motorbikes.