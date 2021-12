1. Pact

After changing the political orientation of the Parti Authenticité et Modernité (PAM) in record time, Abdellatif Ouahbi hoped his party would win the elections. Even though PAM failed to beat billionaire Aziz Akhannouch’s Rassemblement National des Indépendants (RNI), it still managed to do reasonably well as it came in just behind it, with 87 seats. Coming in second place paved the way for this famous lawyer to become justice minister.