He is entering his sixth year as ‘Mr. Sub-Saharan Africa’ at the IMF. Asked on the sidelines of the annual meetings in October, Abebe Aemro Selassie, who joined the institution in 1994, emphasises the IMF’s role in the region’s resilience.

The result is a growth forecast of 3.7% for 2021 and 3.8% for 2022. However, Africa remains the least vaccinated of continents and the most vulnerable. Hence the need, says the Ethiopian, to be more demanding on the implementation of development policies.