The Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent agency that invests in low-income and lower-middle-income countries, has selected Zambia and Belize as eligible for its five-year grants in the fiscal year that started 1 October. The so-called MCC compacts are worth around $400m to $500m and must be negotiated with the US government to go into effect.
US picks Zambia for massive MCC grant, suspends Ethiopia
The Joe Biden administration is rewarding Zambia’s good governance and peaceful transition of power with hundreds of millions of dollars in potential development grant money while penalising Benin and Ethiopia for their democratic backsliding.