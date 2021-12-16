DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Development Aid

US picks Zambia for massive MCC grant, suspends Ethiopia

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 16 December 2021 09:04

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks beside Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The Joe Biden administration is rewarding Zambia’s good governance and peaceful transition of power with hundreds of millions of dollars in potential development grant money while penalising Benin and Ethiopia for their democratic backsliding.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent agency that invests in low-income and lower-middle-income countries, has selected Zambia and Belize as eligible for its five-year grants in the fiscal year that started 1 October. The so-called MCC compacts are worth around $400m to $500m and must be negotiated with the US government to go into effect.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Fighting terrorism

Côte d’Ivoire boosts anti-terrorism budget in the north

At the end of November, during a tour of the northern part of the country, Mamadou Touré, the minister for the promotion of youth, professional ... integration and civic service, announced that a training and professional integration programme would be created for young people. Côte d’Ivoire’s government is trying to prevent young people, who are often unemployed, from being seduced by jihadists, who try to recruit them in exchange for money and motorbikes.