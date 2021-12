A month before his appointment, Niang had received us in his vast Dakar villa. There, he looked back over his long career that had taken him successively from Senegal’s cour de cassation – where he had to deal, despite his young age and during the mid-1990s, with an emblematic political crime – to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in Arusha and then the court of appeal of the two international tribunals established by the UN (Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia) in The Hague.