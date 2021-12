Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma have threatened violence worse than the deadly riots in July should he be forced back into prison. A court overturned his medical parole on Wednesday, but security cluster ministers have downplayed the threat.

Deployment directive

Shortly after the judgement on Wednesday, the joint special operations of the police and military issued a directive for members to be ready to deploy at 25 hours notice.

South African National Defence Forces have also been ordered to be “combat ready and on standby for deployment” to protect national key points and infrastructure, as well as to assist in roadblocks and patrols.