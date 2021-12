A first

Politics sometimes plays strange tricks on you. “We were surprised, just like everyone else,” the Demoratic Alliance's (DA) Mpho Phalatse said during a television interview that was broadcast the day after her victory. The day before – late in the evening of 22 November, when no coalition could be formed to govern Johannesburg – the parties had agreed that they would be happy with anyone, except the African National Congress (ANC) candidate.