On the war front

Ethiopia’s Amhara: ‘War has no use at all, but to free my family […] the only option is to join the front line.’

By Fred Harter
Posted on Friday, 17 December 2021 17:09

Security men stand guard at a camp for the internally displaced due to the fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Tigray People's Liberation Front forces in Dessie town, Amhara region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2021. Picture taken October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Sitting opposite a bombed-damaged building with shattered windows, three friends in their mid-20s were sharing lunch at a small café in Nefas Machew, a town in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region, one afternoon this December. They had just completed several weeks of training after signing up as militia to fight the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group. The next day, they were due head to the front and into battle for the first time.

Their training was basic, mostly consisting of physical exercise drills. None had been in combat before and they were still waiting to be given guns. They did not expect to receive any pay. Yet all three were eager to join the fight. “It will be over very soon,” said Ashenafi Assefa, who usually works as a barber. “All we need to do is bury them.”

