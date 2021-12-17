Ethiopia’s Amhara: ‘War has no use at all, but to free my family […] the only option is to join the front line.’

Nigeria 2023: Can Gbajabiamila, Lawan save electoral bill for Tinubu?
With barely 24 hours to the deadline for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral bill, the fate of the legislation that could shape ... the course of Nigeria’s 2023 elections is now shifting to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan. If they cannot get it passed, it will scuttle the chances of Bola Tinubu having an easy route to the presidency.
Sources told The Africa Report that Attorney General Abubakar Malami advised Buhari not to sign, after intense lobbying by governors.