Alain Law Min: ‘Mauritius should exit EU tax blacklist soon’

By Kervin Victor
Posted on Sunday, 19 December 2021 20:11, updated on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 16:27

A drone image shows fishermen on their boats as they volunteer near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles
A drone image shows the oil spillage near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Mauritius Commercial Bank Group, the country's most profitable company, showed strong figures despite the pandemic. Its CEO, Alain Law Min, tells The Africa Report how the bank, is expanding its international diversification into commodity trade finance in oil and gas.

A three-pronged strategy of international diversification, digital transformation and sustainable development, made the MCB better prepared to face this crisis, says Alain Law Min.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, MCB Group has shown strong growth. How do you explain this resilience?

We have been confronted by a number of challenges since March last year. With the pandemic, our frontiers remained closed and as a result, a substantial part of our economy was at a standstill. Moreover, we have had to cope with other unfavourable events.

