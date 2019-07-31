Kenya’s Lake Turkana points the way forward for African wind power

South Africa’s land reform panel report on rocky ground
The report of South Africa’s presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture released at the weekend has aroused a range of responses.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 18:51
Africa's biggest wind power plant, a 310MW wind farm on the eastern shore of Lake Turkana in Kenya launched in July, can be a catalyst for future wind projects in the region.
The cost of around $700m makes the Lake Turkana plant the largest private investment in Kenya’s history. The project offers a model for wind power development in Africa, says Helena Teppana, associate director of the Helsinki-based Finnfund, and who is on the project board.
According to the International Energy Agency, sub-Saharan Africa needs to invest $300bin to reach full electricity access by 2030. Kenya has a target of 100% green energy by 2020. Finnfund estimates that the Turkana project will reduce outages by 10% to 15% and lead to a 13% reduction in the cost of electricity.
Turkana is drawing visits from parties wanting to learn about it, Teppana says. Finnfund holds a 12.5% stake in the project and filled an equity gap that meant lenders could go ahead and implementation could start. At the time, the investment was Finnfund’s largest ever, and is still in the top three, Teppana says.
The project took over a decade to complete. Teppana says that the huge size of the project contributed to the delays. “It’s hard to find enough partners to share the risk [on such a project],” she says.
Transport infrastructure spin-offs, says Teppana, are “extremely important”. The area now has scheduled bus services for the first time, and fish are being brought to market much quicker.
Henrik Frøsig, investment director at the Investment Fund for Developing Countries in Copenhagen, which holds a 6.2% stake in the project, says building the project near a city would have been easier because of the availability of existing infrastructure. The remote location was chosen, however, because the wind strength was measured as the strongest in the world on land.
The hardest part, says Frøsig, was getting all the financial partners on board, a process that he says took two years.
The bottom line: Electricity-poor African countries should look to Turkana in a bid to change the mix.
Strong evidence links the mining of minerals to local conflict in several African countries. This is because minerals are prized by rebel groups and are a source of their financing. Examples include the “blood diamonds” that were used to finance armed groups in Sierra Leone and Liberia.
After more than a four-year long battle, British born South African Zulu-rock icon, Johnny Clegg, finally succumbed to pancreatic cancer last week. Journalist and family friend for nearly forty years, Chris du Plessis, reminisces about Johnny’s journey through everything from searching for and becoming a father – to science fiction films and a Zulu tribal leader called Chief Queen Victoria.
