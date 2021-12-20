DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

indepth interview

Zambia: “Lungu was was autocratic, people died unnecessarily” – Hichilema

By Patrick Smith
Posted on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:10

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema (rights reserved)

The President of Zambia talks with The Africa Report about his vision for a new Zambia, from the protection of fundamental rights to creating a green-energy powerhouse. A deep dive into the thinking and modus operandi behind the new power in Lusaka.

A former CEO at two international accounting firms and the second-biggest cattle rancher in Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema is not everyone’s idea of a revolutionary. Invariably wearing a suit and speaking the language of double-entry bookkeeping and tax benchmarking fluently, Hichilema can seem more at home in the boardroom than on the campaign trail.

READ MORE Zambia: The people protecting and supporting Hakainde Hichilema

But he has also been a political prisoner and tortured in a Lusaka jail for leading an opposition party. Now he promises a new start for Zambia after six years of state capture and economic freefall.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to unveil 2022 presidential race candidature in Nairobi
Same Cast, new Script

Kenya: The great Raila Odinga steeplechase

Longtime Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced his fifth attempt at the presidency in the forthcoming general election slated for ... August 2022. He has been at the core of Kenyan politics for more than a quarter of a century, but has consistently failed to clinch power in three attempts that successively appeared to be the best shot. What does Raila bring to the table this time round and what hurdles must he jump to finally clinch Kenya’s top seat?

A first

South Africa: Mpho Phalatse, the first black woman mayor of Johannesburg

Politics sometimes plays strange tricks on you. “We were surprised, just like everyone else,” the Demoratic Alliance's (DA) Mpho Phalatse ... said during a television interview that was broadcast the day after her victory. The day before – late in the evening of 22 November, when no coalition could be formed to govern Johannesburg – the parties had agreed that they would be happy with anyone, except the African National Congress (ANC) candidate.