At first, it was mission impossible.

In the race to become president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o was up against Fifa, which is increasingly scrutinising the heads of national federations. Gianni Infantino, Fifa’s Italian-Swiss boss, would like the World Cup to be held every two years, whereas South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe, his ally at CAF, wants the African Cup of Nations to take place every four years.