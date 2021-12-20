Libya: A new power struggle is taking shape in Sebha

Kenya: The great Raila Odinga steeplechase
Longtime Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced his fifth attempt at the presidency in the forthcoming general election slated for ... August 2022. He has been at the core of Kenyan politics for more than a quarter of a century, but has consistently failed to clinch power in three attempts that successively appeared to be the best shot. What does Raila bring to the table this time round and what hurdles must he jump to finally clinch Kenya’s top seat?