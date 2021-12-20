DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Sebha stronghold

Libya: A new power struggle is taking shape in Sebha

By Sarah Vernhes
Posted on Monday, 20 December 2021 15:47

Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, 16 November 2021. © ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI/REUTERS

The strategic southern capital of Sebha is the scene of a new power struggle between the armed groups of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and those of Khalifa Haftar. All of this is taking place while the Gaddafi forces reshuffle their tribal alliances.

The situation remains extremely tense in Sebha, the capital of Fezzan, following clashes on the night of 13 December between the Government of National Unity (GNU)-affiliated 116 Brigade and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s Madkhalist Tariq Bin Ziyad Force (TBZ). According to conflict observers, the skirmish between the two groups broke out after the latter stole all-terrain vehicles intended for the Sebha police force. The 116 then attacked the headquarters of Haftar’s forces in al-Qarada.

