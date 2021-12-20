Libya: A new power struggle is taking shape in Sebha

The situation remains extremely tense in Sebha, the capital of Fezzan, following clashes on the night of 13 December between the Government of National Unity (GNU)-affiliated 116 Brigade and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s Madkhalist Tariq Bin Ziyad Force (TBZ). According to conflict observers, the skirmish between the two groups broke out after the latter stole all-terrain vehicles intended for the Sebha police force. The 116 then attacked the headquarters of Haftar’s forces in al-Qarada.

