Ibrahim Hachane, against all odds



Born in Dar Ould Zidouh – a rural commune located in central Morocco, at the foot of the Middle Atlas – and “proud of it”, 40-year-old Ibrahim Hachane is a fighter who never gives up.

In August 2018, Morocco was shocked to discover Khadija Ouakkarou’s ordeal. At the time, the 17-year-old girl shared a video online where she described how she had been kidnapped, falsely imprisoned, raped, abused and forcibly tattooed all over her body over a two-month period by 13 men aged between 15 and 29, in the region of Beni Mellal.