The nominees were among dozens of diplomatic appointees held up by Republican Senator Ted Cruz over the Biden administration’s refusal to impose Trump-era sanctions on Russia’s natural gas pipeline to Germany. The Texas senator extracted a promise from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote on a new sanctions bill in the new year in exchange for lifting his hold.

“Major victory,” Cruz said on Twitter over the weekend. “When the Senate reconvenes, we’ll finally have a vote on sanctioning Putin’s pipeline.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the development in a tweet over the weekend.