The G40, a group of young politicians from Zanu PF, was led by Jonathan Moyo (a former higher education minister and Zanu PF politburo member), Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao (Robert Mugabe’s nephew).

It was fronted by Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to fight against the rise of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa – who led the factional group Lacoste – to the presidency.