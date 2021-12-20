MSC offers at least €5.7bn for Bolloré Africa Logistics

After refusing to comment on market “rumours” announcing its intention to sell its transport and logistics subsidiary in Africa, Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL), the French group announced on 20 December that it had received an offer from the Swiss giant MSC for this subsidiary.

“The Bolloré Group announces that it has received an offer from the MSC Group, a major player in container transport and logistics, for the acquisition of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, which includes all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of €5.7 billion.