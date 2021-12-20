DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

MSC offers at least €5.7bn for Bolloré Africa Logistics

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Monday, 20 December 2021 20:12

Vincent Bolloré, in February 2008. Vincent Fournier for JAMG.

The Swiss logistics giant MSC, already present in Togo and Côte d'Ivoire, could get its hands on one of the giants of the sector in Africa, making a near €6bn bid for Bolloré Africa Logistics.

After refusing to comment on market “rumours” announcing its intention to sell its transport and logistics subsidiary in Africa, Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL), the French group announced on 20 December that it had received an offer from the Swiss giant MSC for this subsidiary.

“The Bolloré Group announces that it has received an offer from the MSC Group, a major player in container transport and logistics, for the acquisition of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, which includes all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of €5.7 billion.

