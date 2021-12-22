DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tit for Tat

Is Uganda’s trade market reprisal on Kenya justified?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:08

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni talks to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta as they attend the signing a cease fire and power sharing agreement between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar in Khartoum
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni talks to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta as they attend the signing a cease fire and power sharing agreement between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar in Khartoum, Sudan August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Two years after Kenya banned Ugandan milk from entering its market, Uganda is saying enough is enough and that it will reciprocate. With the loss of the Rwandan market, which was closed in 2019, trade statistics reveal Uganda could be right to get tough on its partners.

On Monday, the Ugandan cabinet surprisingly agreed to ban agriculture products from Kenya. The list of products to be banned will be drafted by Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

His counterpart from the East Africa affairs ministry, Rebecca Kadaga, who revealed the imminent ban on Tuesday last week said Kampala has lost its patience. “We have been very patient, we have behaved like gentle people, but this has gone on for too long,” she said. The retaliatory ban, Kadaga said, is meant to get Kenya to “understand what we [Ugandans] have been going through.”

