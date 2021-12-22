Is Uganda’s trade market reprisal on Kenya justified?

On Monday, the Ugandan cabinet surprisingly agreed to ban agriculture products from Kenya. The list of products to be banned will be drafted by Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

His counterpart from the East Africa affairs ministry, Rebecca Kadaga, who revealed the imminent ban on Tuesday last week said Kampala has lost its patience. “We have been very patient, we have behaved like gentle people, but this has gone on for too long,” she said. The retaliatory ban, Kadaga said, is meant to get Kenya to “understand what we [Ugandans] have been going through.”