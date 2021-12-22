DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

deep freeze

France-Russia: How far will the new cold war in Africa go?

By Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:15

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Jean-Yves Le Drian © Montage JA: Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/REUTERS; Aziz Taher/REUTERS

Driven by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the European Union's sanctions against the Wagner group and several figures linked to its presumed financier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have re-launched the arm-wrestle between France and Russia in Africa.

There is no need to go to St. Petersburg in search of its headquarters, or to look for its telephone number or e-mail address. There is also no point in trying to contact a company boss.

In recent years, the  ‘Wagner Group’ has featured prominently in international diplomatic discussions between the east and west. However, it does not officially exist. In the words of the EU, which imposed sanctions on it on 13 December, the group is “an unincorporated private military entity”, in other words, a legal ghost with real employees.

More Politics

Robert Mugabe
spooky saviour

Zimbabwe: Is the Mugabe-backed G40 resurrecting? 

Over the past few weeks, a pressure group linked to Zanu PF has been seen making moves to back Saviour Kasukuwere, who is a former local government ... minister and member of the beleaguered ruling party faction Generation 40 (G40), to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 general polls. The Zanu PF also accuses the G40 of being behind the high court challenge on Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as the ruling party's leader. Could this be the rise of the G40 from the cemetery?