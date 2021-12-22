France-Russia: How far will the new cold war in Africa go?

There is no need to go to St. Petersburg in search of its headquarters, or to look for its telephone number or e-mail address. There is also no point in trying to contact a company boss.

In recent years, the ‘Wagner Group’ has featured prominently in international diplomatic discussions between the east and west. However, it does not officially exist. In the words of the EU, which imposed sanctions on it on 13 December, the group is “an unincorporated private military entity”, in other words, a legal ghost with real employees.