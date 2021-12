The opening of the well-preserved, 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes last month, more than 70 years after its discovery in Upper Egypt’s Luxor, was the latest prominent step in a series of such efforts.

Lined with sphinxes and ram-headed statues, the 2,700-metre-long avenue links the temples of Karnak and Luxor, extending north to south across the ancient city of Thebes. It was built over the course of 1,000 years, from the reign of King Tutankhamun until that of King Nectanebo I.