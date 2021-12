On 12 December, while presiding over his last Jamhuri Day (Independence Day) celebrations as president, Kenyatta surprised Kenyans by breaking protocol.

After delivering his official speech, he invited his former nemesis-turned-ally, Raila Odinga, “to greet” the crowd. Normally, the president is the last person to speak in such events, but at this one – held at the historic Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi – he did not follow the script.