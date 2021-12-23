DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

blind subservience

Zimbabwe: Does VP Chiwenga’s battle with estranged wife Marry reveal a captured judiciary?

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:51

Retired Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constatino Chiwenga reacts after taking an oath of office as Vice President during the swearing in ceremony at State House in Harare
Retired Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) General Constatino Chiwenga reacts after taking an oath of office as Vice President during the swearing in ceremony at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, December 28,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Marry Mubaiwa, who's facing several criminal charges, has been denied bail several times and the courts have refused to release her passport for her to seek treatment outside the country despite a serious illness.

Is Chiwenga behind the instrumentalisation of justice to settle a domestic dispute? Notable individuals linked to the ZANU-PF regime have faced criminal charges before, but have seen their cases turned out differently.

For example, in June 2020, former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who was implicated in a $60m tender scandal, was released on bail a day after his arrest; and in December 2019, former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was declared mentally unstable, thus unable to stand trial for the $95m pension funds scandal.

For Chiwenga’s wife Marry, however, the judiciary seems to have changed tack.

