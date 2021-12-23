Zimbabwe: Does VP Chiwenga’s battle with estranged wife Marry reveal a captured judiciary?

Is Chiwenga behind the instrumentalisation of justice to settle a domestic dispute? Notable individuals linked to the ZANU-PF regime have faced criminal charges before, but have seen their cases turned out differently.

For example, in June 2020, former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who was implicated in a $60m tender scandal, was released on bail a day after his arrest; and in December 2019, former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was declared mentally unstable, thus unable to stand trial for the $95m pension funds scandal.

For Chiwenga’s wife Marry, however, the judiciary seems to have changed tack.