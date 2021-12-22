The US imposed travel restrictions on eight southern African nations on 29 November after the new highly transmissible Covid-19 variant was first identified in South Africa. The other countries include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Biden says the US rethinking travel ban amid angry blowback in Africa
President Joe Biden indicated this week that the US could soon end a weeks-old travel ban on African countries that has done next to nothing to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, while prompting an angry backlash from a continent that Washington has been eager to court.