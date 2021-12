Our ambitious digital growth plan – with a subscriber-first mission – means we are looking for someone brimming with ideas, and with a passion for strong, distinctive work.

The ideal candidate will be a superb editor of stories who can guide and mentor reporters, with a deep passion for the politics and history of the continent. They will be able to spring scoops, frame news stories, and build features and longer investigative pieces.

The Political Editor will need to work with journalists from various regions; experience in francophone and/or Arabic speaking Africa is welcome.

We are seeking a candidate based on the continent.

What you’ll need:

Deep experience in African political journalism (minimum 7 years at a senior editorial level)

A track record of guiding teams to excellence

An openness to new forms of storytelling, including data, audio and video

Strength in anglophone Africa, but a good understanding of francophone central, west African and northern African countries… and an understanding of how they all interconnect.

Interested?

Applicants should send: a cover letter, a CV, and a 450 word original sample story you feel would be suitable in The Africa Report to jobs@theafricareport.com

Please send applications by 31 January 2022.