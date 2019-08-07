Nigeria: Refinancing deadline looms over domestic insurers

Morocco now has the largest capacity for shipping containers in the Mediterranean
Morocco unveiled a huge extension to its Tanger Med port in Tangier at the end of June, signalling its intention to overtake major European rivals.
The fast-approaching deadline for insurers to meet new capital requirement rules in Nigeria is set to trigger a wave of consolidation.
Axa, Allianz and Prudential are among foreign insurers that may seek to expand their presence in Nigeria, writes Aderonke Akinsola, an analyst at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos.
The Nigerian National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on July 23 gave more details on the minimum capital requirements for insurers and reinsurers announced in May.
That means the window of opportunity for consolidation in the sector is narrowing.
Chapel Hill Denham analysed financial data on 41 out of 57 insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria and found that only five meet the new requirement: FBN Insurance, Custodian & Allied, Zenith General, Wapic General and Leadway.
Big players like Axa Mansard and Prudential Zenith Life will comfortably be able to comply through capital injections from shareholders, the research says.
Others may be obliged to seek to raise equity capital – but those with shortfalls of more than 5b naira ($13.8mn) will find it hard to do so in the current weak market environment. These are the most likely to seek a merger, opening a door for foreign acquirers.
Nigeria joins African countries such as Kenya, Egypt and Ghana in revising insurance financing requirements.
This is positive for increasing insurance penetration argues Chapel Hill Denham, with tighter regulation having the potential to raise public confidence.
Infrastructure investments to meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing urban population could drive insurance demand as businesses and income levels grow, Chapel Hill Denham says.
Bottom Line: A spate of deals is in prospect as foreign insurers act fast to increase their Nigeria presence.
Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL) is preparing to manage two new terminals in West Africa in the coming months, while continuing to expand its land base to better serve an integrating African market.
Through dry ports, industrial zones, maritime hubs and air hubs, the French group wants to maintain and strengthen its position as one of Africa’s leading logistics providers.
