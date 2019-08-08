Kenya M-Pesa tax risks killing the goose that laid the golden egg

Glencore plans to suspend cobalt production in DRC
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Thursday, 8 August 2019 11:45
In a bid to drum up more tax revenue, Kenya's government - and others in the region - may be stifling the one thing that is going right: mobile money.
Higher taxes on mobile phone transactions may force low-income earners to revert to cash, according to Kenya’s former Central Bank governor, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.
East African countries have introduced higher taxes on mobile money transactions since 2013, faced with dwindling sources of aid and huge infrastructure budgets.
Kenya led the way that year, introducing multiple taxes on financial transactions as well as mobile and computer hardware, and software.
The problem for governments is that while tax revenues from digital transactions may rise in the short term, further increases in the taxes past this optimal tax rate will result in less revenue.
For consumers, the lingering concern about the introduction of different mobile money taxes in Sub-Saharan Africa is that governments are double-taxing and in some instances triple-taxing users. The result is that less and less people will use mobile money, and even other mobile services that are now taxed.
To Prof. Ndung’u, this is not good news. “Kenya was moving into a cashless economy. This trend is now in danger of reversal.”
Bottom Line: Raising taxes on mobile phone transactions in East Africa may run the risk of stalling progress in the region, while only delivering a small boost to tax revenues.
