On May 11, 2021, Nigeria’s Southern Governors Forum resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in all of its 17 states in an attempt to stop the decades-long crisis involving farmers and nomadic herders often clashing over limited access to water and land. A week after the governors’ decision, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River defected from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Nigeria: Has Governor Ayade committed political suicide by aligning with Abuja?
Cross River Governor Ben Ayade joined Nigeria’s ruling party in May to help President Muhammadu Buhari build a better nation, as he put it.
Now, back at home, the 53-year-old professor of microbiology is struggling to maintain goodwill in the state after vowing not to enact a law to ban open grazing, effectively breaking from the decision of the Southern Governors Forum.