Nigeria: Has Governor Ayade committed political suicide by aligning with Abuja?

By Dele Yusuf
Posted on Friday, 24 December 2021 11:48

Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade (photo/Facebook)

Cross River Governor Ben Ayade joined Nigeria’s ruling party in May to help President Muhammadu Buhari build a better nation, as he put it.
Now, back at home, the 53-year-old professor of microbiology is struggling to maintain goodwill in the state after vowing not to enact a law to ban open grazing, effectively breaking from the decision of the Southern Governors Forum.

On May 11, 2021, Nigeria’s Southern Governors Forum resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in all of its 17 states in an attempt to stop the decades-long crisis involving farmers and nomadic herders often clashing over limited access to water and land. A week after the governors’ decision, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River defected from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

