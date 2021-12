Éric Zemmour has not publicised his trip to Côte d’Ivoire, but his arrival at Abidjan airport on 22 December, accompanied by his “strategic” campaign director, Sarah Knafo, did not go completely unnoticed. According to our information, the far-right polemicist left the next day the Tiama Hotel, where he was staying, to go to the French Forces in Côte d’Ivoire (FFCI, ex-BIMA) at 10 am local time.

Informal meeting

He planned to meet with the 43rd Marine Infantry Battalion until 2:30 p.m. Zemmour had made a request to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, which accepted it in the name of fairness between all the presidential candidates, but on condition that he would not communicate about this visit.