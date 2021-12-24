DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Friend or Foe?

DRC: Fayulu and Kabila, allies of tomorrow?

By Anna Sylvestre-Treiner, in Kinshasa
Posted on Friday, 24 December 2021 10:57

Joseph Kabila, the former Congolese president, and Martin Fayulu, one of the leaders of the Lamuka platform © Montage JA: John Wessels/AFP; Robert Carrubba for JA

Everything seems to separate Joseph Kabila the former Congolese president from Martin Fayulu the leader of the Lamuka coalition... except their opposition to Félix Tshisekedi. Will the two men form an alliance of necessity?

13 November. It’s raining hard in Kinshasa. It’s even flooding, but on this day, nothing can discourage the supporters of the ‘patriotic bloc’. Thousands of activists from Joseph Kabila’s Common Front for the Congo (FCC) and those of Lamuka, led by Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito, march to the Tata-Raphael stadium. Yesterday they were opponents. Today they share a common struggle.

March for change

They are all protesting against the appointment of Denis Kadima as head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni) and they accuse the government of seeking to lock up the electoral process in preparation for the 2023 presidential election.

