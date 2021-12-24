DRC: Fayulu and Kabila, allies of tomorrow?

13 November. It’s raining hard in Kinshasa. It’s even flooding, but on this day, nothing can discourage the supporters of the ‘patriotic bloc’. Thousands of activists from Joseph Kabila’s Common Front for the Congo (FCC) and those of Lamuka, led by Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito, march to the Tata-Raphael stadium. Yesterday they were opponents. Today they share a common struggle.

March for change

They are all protesting against the appointment of Denis Kadima as head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni) and they accuse the government of seeking to lock up the electoral process in preparation for the 2023 presidential election.