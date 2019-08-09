Revamped Mozambique miner Kenmare still has everything to prove

Nigeria’s digital economy faces new challenge
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 9 August 2019 09:03
A cosy analyst consensus has developed that Kenmare Resources, the owner of the Moma mine in Mozambique, has turned the corner after narrowly avoiding bankruptcy in 2016.
The broker Peel Hunt in July raised its price target for Kenmare to 440p from 430p, implying upside of more than 100% from the current price of 216p.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) may increase by about 50% by 2021, says Roger Bell, director of mining research at Hannam & Partners in London.
Note, though, that Kenmare is a client of both Peel Hunt and Hannam & Partners.
Kenmare is due to pay its first dividend in October and the company plans to pay a minimum of 20% of after-tax profit as dividends from 2019. That will be small consolation for anyone who has held Kenmare for the last five years and who would now be carrying losses of around 90%.
Kenmare’s Moma mine in Mozambique contains the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, which are mainly used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as the mineral zircon. Titanium dioxide pigment is used in paints, paper and plastics.
Kenmare in July said it was on course to meet its 2019 guidance. Michael Carvill said that there was increased demand for ilmenite leading to higher prices, and predicted that this would continue through the second half of the year.
The prospectus for Kenmare’s refinancing in 2016 linked ilmenite prices to the state of the Chinese property market. Rising real-estate prices in Chinese cities, the prospectus said, meant that demand for ilmenite had started to grow again and pigment producers had been able to raise prices.
Neither are there clear signs of tightness in the titanium dioxide market.
Kenmare remains fundamentally what it was before the refinancing: a miner with a single asset in Mozambique whose profitability depends on a broad range of economic factors beyond its control.
Bottom Line: With trade wars now upon us, Kenmare is unlikely to see a boost from Chinese demand.
