Glencore plans to suspend cobalt production in DRC 

Glencore will be suspending production at one of the world's largest cobalt mines by the end of the year.
The Swiss mining company and commodity trader, is bracing for a new wave of taxes while battling poor results in the first half of 2019.
The price of cobalt has plunged in recent years due to relatively low demand. Glencore’s Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has about 10,000 tonnes of unsold cobalt.
Glencore targets mining code
Glencore also wrote to employees at its Mutanda mine, citing DRC’s new mining code as among the reasons for shutting down the mine.
“Due to the significant decline in the price of cobalt, increased inflation in some of our main inputs (mainly sulphuric acid) and additional taxes imposed by the mining code, the mine is no longer economically viable in the long term,” wrote Glencore’s group management in a letter seen by the Financial Times newspaper.
The DRC promulgated the new mining code in 2018, placing an additional financial burden on the group.
Glencore has announced the suspension of activities at the Mutanda mine by the end of the year.
This will make it possible to carry out “temporary care and maintenance activities, linked to its reduced economic viability,” according to its press release.
But Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore’s Managing Director, remains optimistic about the business.
The DRC produces most of the world’s cobalt supplies, but the country’s 81m citizens derive few benefits from it.
Bottom Line: In the long run, Glencore seems to be betting on the world’s growing appetite for smartphones and electric batteries. For now, it’s planning to shut down a major operation in the DRC until favourable headwinds return.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
