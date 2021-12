Gifting is “a fundamental part of human relationships,” CEO Chikodi Ukaiwe tells The Africa Report. Ukaiwe, who previously worked at Jumia and Konga, believes disappointment can be cut out of the process.

“We want anyone in Africa to be able to buy anything for anyone.” It should be possible to make online gifts as diverse as equity from any major world stock market, airtime or health insurance, he says. Showlove, which has more than 10,000 users, aims to expand to Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania as well as Ghana in the coming six months, Ukaiwe says.