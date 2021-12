What was Colonel Assimi Goïta thinking on the morning of 7 June, as he swapped his usual fatigues for the uniform of the commander of the Autonomous Special Forces Battalion of the Aguerrissement Centres (BAFS-CA), and took the oath of office as a military leader before the Supreme Court?

Had he then measured the significance of this new function when, with his left hand on the Constitution and his right hand raised to the sky, he swore: “Before God and the Malian people to respect the Constitution and the Transition Charter”? Did he, who had always preferred adventure on the perilous terrain of Mopti to the prestige of power, feel up to the task?