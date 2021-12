A script, which many Nigerians are all too familiar with, played out in the Senate chamber recently when one of the few federal female lawmakers, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, attempted to get her colleagues to pass the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill. Once more, however, the bill that seeks to guarantee women’s rights to equal opportunities as men was opposed by the male-dominated Senate.

READ MORE Nigerian women deserve more than a cursory mention in history books