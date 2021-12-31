DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Distorted Reality

Egypt: ‘Feathers’ ruffles feathers for ‘distorting’ the country’s image by portraying poverty

By Abir Sorour
Posted on Friday, 31 December 2021 10:58

Feathers
Still from film 'Feather'

During the screening of the Egyptian film 'Feathers' (2021) at the Gouna International Film Festival, two of Egypt's hyper-nationalist actors, who often play intelligence officers in espionage films, walked out. They later accused the film of depicting poverty in Egypt and "distorting the country's image abroad".

Since 2014, Egypt’s military and police leaders have been increasingly taking charge of all the state’s leading positions and civil society. Syndicates, media, press, and political parties are quasi-controlled by the state, leading to the closure of a free public sphere.

Despite having not seen the film, dozens of pro-state figures and media institutions have repeated the accusations, calling for the film to be banned and the film director to be “held accountable” because of using poverty as its storytelling device, which is not necessarily political, but touches on several societal diseases in contemporary Egypt.

Synopsis

