Nigeria’s dilemma over failing steel mills

Nigerian legislators are confident three idle steel mills will begin production by 2023.
There is a painful irony for seasoned watchers of Nigeria’s economic scene.
While Dangote’s largescale refinery project has been delayed, partially because of difficulties in importing steel, Nigeria’s own steel sector remains mothballed.
The three mills, Ajaokuta, Katsina, and Aladja, have been moribund for years, yet government continues to pay salaries, and pensions.
Funded by Russian aid, the $4.6bn Ajaokuta steel company has not produced a single bar of steel in 40 years.
The project was intended to help Nigeria gain self-sufficiency in steel production.
Successive governments have commissioned audits on the steel firm. Since his first term in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has sanctioned at least two audits.
However, labour unions are lashing out at the government, accusing it of lacking political will. They believe Ajaokuta could deliver 50,000 direct jobs after completion.
Sources of funding remain unclear for Ajaokuta steel company. The parliamentary committee says it is working it with the president’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
Bottom Line: Nigeria is facing a difficult choice: cut its losses by shutting down the steel mills, or risk fresh funding to revive them.
