Kenya and Somalia’s maritime border spat risks degenerating

As the Somalia-Kenya maritime dispute escalates into a legal and diplomatic spat, peace and security concerns take centre stage.
From September 9 to 13, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the The Hague will hear submissions from Somalia and Kenya over their maritime territorial dispute.
While the main resource issue has been the potential hydrocarbon deposits in the contested area, the dispute has the potential to escalate security issues in the region, especially as it encourages brinksmanship.
Both countries have officially accused the other of auctioning oil blocs in the disputed waters.
They have also been engaged in a diplomatic tit-for-tat, which escalated this year.
Somalia first filed the case with the ICJ in August 2014, with Kenya raising preliminary objections on the court’s jurisdiction over the matter. Although the ICJ threw out the jurisdiction issue in February 2017, there will be other other issues at play when the case is heard.
A key one is that the current President of the court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, is a Somali national.
A bipartisan motion now before Kenya’s parliament seeks to compel the executive to do more to resolve the issue. One proposed solution is an official letter to the United Nations protesting Somalia’s “aggressive legalistic stance” to file with the ICJ without first using alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. As a last resort, the motion calls for the government to deploy the military in the disputed waters.
The #Arab Parliament calls on #Kenya to stop its hands on #Somali territorial waters, which are an integral part of the Arab waters, and rejects its false pretensions to draw up a new, unfounded map while rejecting its threats to interfere in #Somalia‘s internal affairs. pic.twitter.com/sx8TJjRnT7
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇸🇴 (@MofaSomalia) June 20, 2019
Among the security concerns is that the escalating diplomatic spat threatens Somalia’s peace and stability, and with it, the security of the entire region as well as international shipping routes.
It would also, according to Kenyan legislators, hamper the ongoing construction of a land border wall between the two countries and the fight against al-Shabaab.
Bottom line: For Somalia, a win at the ICJ would be a diplomatic coup. However, without the support of its economically and militarily bigger neighbour, especially as al-Shabaab escalates its attacks on Mogadishu, it would be a Pyrrhic victory.
