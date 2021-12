1. Returnee

Arrested in 2011, Seif al-Islam Gaddafi spent most of the last ten years near Zintan (north-western Libya), the town of origin of the revolutionary brigade which arrested him. Officially released in 2016, he waited until July 2021 to announce his return to political life in The New York Times.

2. Imbroglio

Still being claimed by the International Criminal Court for his role in the 2011 crackdown, he was nearly barred from running because of his criminal record.