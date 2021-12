The celebration of the first year of renewed diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel on 22 December was sober. Under the benevolent eye of the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, a simple video conference was held between the Moroccan minister of foreign affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid.

The Israeli minister of economy, Orna Barbivai, is expected in Rabat at the beginning of 2022, and Bourita may make a visit to Israel “very soon”. As for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Kingdom reiterated its support for a two-state solution.