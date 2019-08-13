Can Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire really deliver higher cocoa prices?

Nigeria’s dilemma over failing steel mills
Nigerian legislators are confident three idle steel mills will begin production by 2023.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 13 August 2019 12:30
Higher cocoa prices for farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire make political sense, but the countries lack the bargaining power to draw a line in the sand.
On 12 June the two countries, which together produce about 65% of the world’s cocoa, agreed a price floor of $2,600 per tonne of cocoa produced. Then in August, Ghana said that it will increase cocoa prices paid to farmers by 5.2%, the first increase in four years.
An increase in global prices to US$2,500/tonne in early July “reflects the immediate market reaction more than a genuine belief that the authorities have the ability to implement this agreement,” according to Nathan Hayes, Africa analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in London.
Historically, cocoa producers have been unable to set global prices, with buyers and processors controlling the market. Previous efforts to introduce minimum sale prices have failed on the back of weak cross-country collaboration, Hayes says.
There will be elections in both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire in 2020, and the two governments will be keen to boost economic activity and export revenues ahead of the polls.
Sayina Riman, the vice president of the World Cocoa Producers Organization, said in June that the price floor lacks the support of other producing nations and was taken without consulting them.
Globally, the EIU expects cocoa prices to average US$2,323/tonne in 2019, before falling to US$2,248/tonne in 2020. Even if Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana do manage to introduce the price floor – which is not the EIU’s baseline forecast – then production would be stimulated in the medium term, leading to even more significant oversupply of the global market and price distortions, Hayes argues.
That point is confirmed by research from Aidenvironment and Sustainable Food Lab in 2018, which argued that high cocoa farm gate prices in 2015/2016 in the two countries stimulated high production levels in 2017.
Bottom Line: A lighter touch would be less politically visible than a price floor, but could help producers more in the long term.
