Nigeria: Bayelsa State gubernatorial fight is about access to oil money

Kenya and Somalia’s maritime border spat risks degenerating
As the Somalia-Kenya maritime dispute escalates into a legal and diplomatic spat, peace and security concerns take centre stage.
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Tuesday, 13 August 2019 14:19
Election season in Nigeria is not yet over.
This November, the ruling APC will slug it out with the PDP for the gubernatorial position in oil-rich Bayelsa and the central state of Kogi.
In the general polls earlier this year, elections for governor held in only 29 of the country’s 36 states due to a calendar distorted by Supreme Court elections.
This November, the PDP will attempt to snatch Kogi state from the APC — and the APC will try to do likewise in the opposition-held Bayelsa.
The main battle will be in the Niger Delta because of deep oil and gas resources.
Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states account for a significant majority of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources, Since the return of democracy in 1999, these four states have been traditionally PDP strongholds.
Already, the government has resumed disbursement of its controversial TraderMoni welfare stipends in Bayelsa, aiming to upset its rival which picked up all eight local government council slots earlier this year and has an overwhelming majority in the state parliament – 19 of 24 lawmakers.
Given the disunity in the ranks of both parties, it is possible that the election could swing either way.
Bottom line: More certain is the possibility of electoral violence; in February, the army arrested 15 thugs with sophisticated weapons and it is widely believed that ex-militants and illegal refinery owners have been stockpiling weapons for months.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.