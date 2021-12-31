Mohamed Mbougar Sarr: ‘Colonisation is a thorn in the side of the colonised’

domination, ambiguity and exclusion

With more than 50 interviews with international media such as 'Deutsche Welle', 'The Financial Times' and 'The Guardian'; between 2500 and 3000 copies of his book signed in 20 bookshops across France... Mohamed Mbougar Sarr has been keeping score since 3 November, the day of his crowning by France's Académie Goncourt for 'La Plus Secrète Mémoire des Hommes', a stunning investigation between Senegal, France and Argentina, on the trail of a writer who disappeared off the radar, questioning the power of literature and the face-off between Africa and the West.