Ethiopia: Consensus required before constitutional change

Director: Centre for Federalism and Governance Studies, Addis Ababa University. Extraordinary associate professor: Dullah Omar Institute, University of the Western Cape.
Until consensus emerges, reform of the constitutional framing of ethnic diversity is hard to contemplate.
Following Abiy Ahmed’s assumption of the premiership in April 2018, several legal and political reforms have been introduced in Ethiopia, with others being debated in various forums.
But the most controversial subject raised during several recent seminars and workshops has been the 1995 Ethiopian Constitution.
Two polarised views have emerged:
The first view is that the Constitution is a sacred document that should be left untouched since it helped usher a democratic order into the country and allowed the rights of hitherto marginalised ethnic communities to be respected.
On the other extreme there are those who deem the Constitution to be the source of all evil in Ethiopia, especially the grisly inter-communal conflicts that keep occurring in different parts of the country. In this group are those who claim to be liberal democrats, and advocate for what they call “citizenship politics”.
The reason is that the Constitution is designed in such a way that the most problematic aspects of it — those pertaining to the management of ethnic diversity — can be changed only through unanimity. But at this stage consensus cannot be secured.
Both views on the Constitution seem not only flawed, but also unhelpful in terms of moving the country towards a democratic order.
Contrary to the claim of its proponents, the Constitution is far from taintless. The ideological underpinnings and historical assumptions upon which it is based, as well as the institutional mechanisms that it has adopted for dealing with historical inter-communal hostilities, remain divisive and contentious.
Yet, simply getting rid of it would be wrong for at least three reasons.
What is then to be done with the current Constitution?
For the short term, introducing a major change to the Constitution might not be possible given how rigid it is and how politically polarised the country is at present.
However, constitutional practice that eschews strict adherence to the most problematic clauses in the Constitution may be useful in terms of minimising problems associated with the latter.
Bottom line: In the meantime, the process of constitutional and political bargaining should continue until the Constitution takes a shape and texture agreeable to the great majority of Ethiopians.
